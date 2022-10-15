LETTERS: Clean Up Oklahoma is clear in its goals | Opinion

Cindy Alexander

Stillwater

To the editor:

I used to be very amused by the latest opinion piece by Steve Fair in which he went to nice lengths to discredit and disparage Clean Up Oklahoma. It’s apparent that Clean Up Oklahoma has had fairly an affect to warrant such consideration.

Clean Up Oklahoma started with the creation of a Facebook web page in February of this yr because the organizers started brainstorming on one of the best methods to finish the rampant political corruption in our state. A digital Town Hall in early April had about 5,000 contributors. There was nice curiosity in the plan being developed which might shine a lightweight on the individuals and practices chargeable for the corrupt schemes which have wasted our tax dollars and lined the pockets of politically related associates and cronies.

The official launch of Clean Up Oklahoma was April 13, the primary day of submitting for candidates for the 2022 elections. All candidates have been requested to signal a pledge to assist the residents of Oklahoma clear up corruption, make the federal government extra clear, and return energy to the voters. A complete of 64 politicians signed the pledge: 39 Democrats, 21 Republicans, 2 Independents, and a pair of Libertarians.

Fair complains about Clean Up Oklahoma being partisan, citing advocating for open primaries and a non-partisan redistricting fee as proof. He claims that “these ideas are directly from the Democrat Party playbook”. The fact is that these ideas are additionally supported by at the very least three different well-known nonpartisan organizations, all dedicated to a authorities that is pretty elected by a majority of registered voters.

Fair states that “Clean Up Oklahoma isn’t really against corruption- just corruption that doesn’t include them. CUO wants open primaries because they are losing elections in Oklahoma.” Fair didn’t, and in truth can’t, cite one instance of Clean Up Oklahoma being concerned in corruption. Furthermore, Clean Up Oklahoma neither wins nor loses elections because it is a corporation working to teach voters and is neither a candidate for any workplace nor consulting with the marketing campaign group of any candidate.

Fair opines that “Winning an election in Oklahoma means you have to run as a Republican.” Apparently, he hasn’t seen that the Democratic candidates for Governor and State Superintendent are presently main in the polls. Both, by the best way, signed the Anti-Corruption Pledge.