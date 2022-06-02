LeVar Burton Says Not Being Selected As ‘Jeopardy’ Host Was a ‘Humiliation’

LeVar Burton was virtually sure he could be chosen as the subsequent host of Jeopardy!. After years of educating an entire technology in regards to the significance of books, the Studying Rainbow host thought he had it within the bag.
Whereas Burton loved a brief stint as a visitor host within the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing, the Roots star wasn’t the ultimate selection as an official alternative. He not too long ago appeared on Newsy’s Within the Loop and admitted how disenchanted he was to not have been one of many two co-hosts chosen as the sport present’s new faces.
“I truthfully thought that I used to be well-suited for it,” Burton admitted. “Because it seems, it actually wasn’t a contest in any case. The repair was in.”
Hundreds rallied in help of Burton changing into the present’s new host by signing a petition that garnered over 200,000 signatures, ABC Information reports.
“Experiencing a really public defeat — a humiliation if you’ll — was sobering,” Burton mentioned of not touchdown the gig.
“I feel it was in that first week of feeling actually, type of, not simply disenchanted, however wrecked,” he continued.
“I didn’t count on that I’d not be their selection for host.”
Burton now says that every one issues occur for a purpose, and since being snubbed by Jeopardy!, “The telephone hasn’t stopped ringing.”
The famed TV personalities’ newest gig consists of internet hosting the 94th Scripps Nationwide Spelling Bee this week. Burton recollects receiving the decision in regards to the job across the identical time he was ready to listen to again from Jeopardy!.
“It occurred in the identical time-frame, if not the identical week, that I used to be not named the host of the sport present that shall not be named,” Burton mentioned. “And so to get the decision from Scripps Spelling Bee about internet hosting this match was an enormous balm on an open wound.”
Touchdown the job helped reassure Burton that his ardour for instructional tv content material hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
“I believed, ‘Ah, at the very least they see me. They see me, they see me’,” he mentioned. “I’m undoubtedly one to go the place I’m needed and loath to go the place I’m not invited.”
When requested why he wouldn’t say the present’s identify, Burton admitted his damage from the Jeopardy! snub.
“The reality is, it was my favourite sport present. It actually was,” he mentioned.