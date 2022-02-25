Lewis Hamilton quickest on final day, fire ends Fernando Alonso’s test

BARCELONA, Spain – Lewis Hamilton ensured Mercedes completed quickest on the first F1 preseason test, the place Fernando Alonso and Alpine’s day went up in smoke within the morning.

Hamilton, who’s trying to win a report eighth F1 championship this season, set two fast laps within the final 20 minutes.

On the C4 tyre he set a 1:19.141 earlier than switching to the C5, the softest and quickest tyre in Pirelli’s test vary, and went 0.003s sooner to complete the test with a greatest time of 1:19.138.

McLaren and Ferrari had grabbed the headlines on the opening two days however Mercedes ensured it left Barcelona with each its drivers high of the order. George Russell’s 1:19.233, set within the morning, was adequate for second on the board.

Crimson Bull occupied the subsequent two spots, with Sergio Perez on a 1:19.556 and Max Verstappen on a 1:19.756.

Lap instances are typically deceptive throughout preseason, particularly throughout the opening few days, with a number of unknown variables akin to gas masses, engine modes and basic automotive set-up. Occasions set at totally different factors within the day, when climate and temperature can change drastically, is one other variable in play.

Regardless of a quieter third day by way of outright instances, the sensation within the F1 paddock is that McLaren and Ferrari have each had a vastly encouraging begin to preseason and each had been very productive by way of mileage on Friday.

McLaren accomplished 138 laps between Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo both aspect of the lunch break, whereas Ferrari managed 136 between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

On the different finish of the mileage scale was Haas, operating a plain white automotive after deciding to take away the colors and emblem of title sponsor Uralkali within the wake of Russia’s navy invasion of Ukraine.

Nikita Mazepin, who’s future with the workforce stays unsure as Haas weighs up what to do about its Uralkali partnership past this week, accomplished solely 9 laps throughout the day as Haas was restricted by an oil leak within the automotive.

Nikita Mazepin driving Haas’ plain white automotive — together with his father’s firm Uralkali’s branding eliminated — on Friday. Eric Alonso/Getty Photos

F1 has three extra days of testing at Bahrain’s Sakhir Worldwide Circuit between March 8-10, which is the place consideration is extra prone to flip in the direction of outright one-lap and race tempo.

That venue will then host the opening race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 20.

After two days and 16 hours with simply two crimson flag stoppages, there have been 5 on Friday morning in a massively disrupted session.

The primary one, brought on by Fernando Alonso, was essentially the most dramatic. Alonso was advised to cease his automotive within the final sector after dropping stress when his automotive then caught fire. It was surrounded by plumes of smoke when marshals arrived with fire extinguishers.

Fernando Alonso’s automotive went up in smoke on Friday morning. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Photos

Alpine mentioned it had been a hydraulics downside and that “a minor sealing situation led to a fire at the back of the automotive”.

It meant Alonso and Alpine completed the day with simply 12 laps on the board and successfully misplaced one-third of the time out there to the groups this week.

AlphaTauri additionally had a shortened day when Pierre Gasly crashed his carat Flip 5, prompting the second crimson flag of the day. Photos of Gasly’s automotive confirmed it had broken entrance suspension on each side in addition to injury to the entrance wing following contact with the wall.

The incident ended Gasly and AlphaTauri’s day early.

Alfa Romeo rookie Guanyu Zhou prompted a pair of crimson flags within the area of 30 minutes, as soon as when he beached his automotive within the gravel and one other when it crawled to a halt after a lack of energy on the start-finish straight.

Aston Martin prompted an additional crimson flag when an oil leak resulted in a small fire in the back of Sebastian Vettel’s automotive, forcing him to cease on observe.

Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin additionally had been unable to get their automobiles again out on observe, which means solely 5 groups — Mercedes, Crimson Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams — took half within the afternoon session.

Final instances:

1. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes – 1:19.138 – 94 laps

2. George Russell – Mercedes – 1:19.233 – 66 laps

3. Sergio Perez – Crimson Bull – 1:19.556 – 74 laps

4. Max Verstappen – Crimson Bull – 1:19.756 – 59 laps

5. Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin – 1:19.824 – 48 laps

6. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 1:19.831 – 44 laps

7. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari – 1:20.072 – 92 laps

8. Alex Albon – Williams – 1:20.318 – 94 laps

9. Nicholas Latifi – Williams – 1:20.699 – 13 laps

10. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren – 1:20.790 – 86 laps

11. Lando Norris – McLaren – 1:20.827 – 52 laps

12. Fernando Alonso – Alpine – 1:21.242 – 12 laps

13. Guanyu Zhou – Alfa Romeo – 1:21.939 – 41 laps

14. Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri – 1:22.469 – 40 laps

15. Nikita Mazepin – Haas – 1:26.229 – 9 laps

16. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo – 1:30.433 – 10 laps