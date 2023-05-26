Lewisville Dam Upgrades Under Construction

Upgrades to the Lewisville Dam’s flood coverage are underway because of the record-high lake ranges of 2015. As reported via NBCDFW, the 71-year-old dam is these days being upgraded to enhance its flood coverage. The dam changed into relating to in 2015 after the record-high lake ranges led to floods in within reach spaces which are most often dry. The breach in 2015 additionally ended in higher seepage, developing muddy seepage spaces, which initiated the upgrading venture.

Stacy Gray, the dam program supervisor, toured the website online with officers on May 25 to look at the growth of the upgrades. The seepage assortment spaces are being advanced with new apparatus to observe the water coming from beneath the dam and make sure it isn’t inflicting any harm. The development crews are these days drilling anchors into the spillway, securing it at a intensity of 180 ft.

The Lake Lewisville flows into the Dallas Floodway and sits between the Trinity River levees, posing a possibility to an estimated 431,000 citizens and $24 billion price of assets. The upgrading venture, which is estimated to price $150 million and is federally funded via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is anticipated to be finished in 2026.

