Lexus Teases Introduction Of New Vehicle, The Lexus TX

This week, the Plano-headquartered Lexus announced that it will be introducing its newest vehicle, the Lexus TX, to the public sometime in the near future.

In a recent press release, the luxury automobile manufacturing company teased an image of its new vehicle and said: “Something big is coming! Introducing the first-ever Lexus TX, coming soon. #LexusTX.”

Despite a lack of concrete information regarding the newest vehicle from Lexus, it is evident that the luxury automaker is dedicated to exploring the limits of luxury and innovation with its latest creation. The announcement of the Lexus TX serves as a tantalizing preview of what is to come, sparking excitement and speculation among car enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

With the upcoming launch of the Lexus TX, the company seems poised to build upon its reputation by introducing new technologies and features that redefine what it means to drive a luxury vehicle.

Lexus is a luxury lifestyle brand that has been committed to pursuing perfection since its inception in 1989, according to a release.

The company began its journey with two luxury sedans, and since then, it has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in over 90 countries.

Across the U.S., Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealerships, offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles, including eight F SPORT models, one F model, one F performance model and seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive — which utilizes both gas and electric power.

Lexus’ mission is to provide customers with an amazing driving experience, while also staying at the forefront of innovation and technology — something the luxury vehicle brand is looking to continue building on with its Lexus TX.

Back in 2014, as part of a greater relocation by Toyota North America, Lexus USA moved its national headquarters from Torrance, California to Plano, Texas, where the company resides to this day.

For more information, head over to www.lexus.com.

Related