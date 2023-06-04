During Pride month, which celebrates LGBTQ life, there are initiatives aimed at supporting the community that have been met with backlash and protests. Despite significant progress in terms of civil rights, there are still instances of violence and challenges to corporate involvement in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Elise Preston provides further insight into this issue. Stay ahead of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.
LGBTQ initiatives met with backlash, protests
