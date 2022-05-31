Liam Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla sports a VERY daring ensemble while out in Miami with pals

She went public together with her new boyfriend Liam Payne final week, amid a wave of drama with the singer’s ex-fiancée.

However Aliana Mawla did not appear fazed by the continuing media storm as she headed out for dinner with a pal in Miami on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old donned a daring ensemble for the night, going braless for the evening out in a black shirt co-ord.

Daring: Liam Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla, 24, sported a really daring ensemble as she went braless for an evening out in Miami together with her buddies on Saturday

Exhibiting off her cleavage, Aliana donned a pair of black scorching pants with an outsized shirt layered on high, with just one button within the center as she saved naked beneath.

The daring mannequin added a pair of wrap-around ankle inexperienced heels with the ensemble, with one other pop of color within the type of a sky blue Jacquemus purse.

She accessorised with a skinny silver chain necklace, whereas including complementing earrings and a gleaming silver ring.

Her raven tresses had been styled in a voluminous bun, as some locks had been left down to border her face.

Aliana sported lashings of make-up with a full-glam look – which featured a beautiful smokey eyeshadow.

The star additionally shared snaps to her Instagram account, exhibiting off the outfit to her 306okay followers.

She shared a shot of her drink as she clinked glasses with a pal, earlier than taking a slew of selfies, captioning her put up: ‘signal your identify throughout my coronary heart’.

Cocktails? She shared a snap of she and her pal’s drinks as they clinked glasses

The mannequin went public together with her beau Liam final week, after images of the singer along with his arms wrapped round Aliana emerged on a fan Instagram account on Monday, in addition to of the pair holding fingers.

She starred in Liam’s 2018 music video for J.Balvin collaboration, Acquainted, and proudly promoted her sultry look within the music video through an Instagram put up.

However the couple are topic to a wave of controversy, as the connection was revealed similtaneously the information of Liam’s break-up with ex fiancée Maya Henry got here out, with the pair reportedly having break up up weeks earlier than.

Confirmed: Footage of Liam along with his arms wrapped round American mannequin Aliana emerged on a fan Instagram account final week, alongside additional photos of the couple holding fingers

WHO IS ALIANA MAWLA Aliana is an American mannequin who beforehand labored with Liam in 2018, starring within the promotional video for his J. Balvin collaboration, Acquainted Born and raised in Florida, the 24-year previous boasts 303,00zero Instagram followers and has beforehand modelled for a variety of on-line manufacturers, together with Sorella Boutique, FashionNOVA, NOTHINGBUTSTYLE and Blush Mark Aliana’s profile has been boosted by social media endorsements, video content material and modelling photographs shared throughout varied social media platforms

However regardless of Maya and Liam’s finish of their relationship, Maya referred to Liam as her ‘fiancé’ as she took to the feedback part of the fan put up of him and Aliana, which these near the previous X Issue finalist have slammed as ‘very deceptive’.

A supply instructed MailOnline: ‘Liam and Maya are now not collectively and break up up for good over a month in the past. Maya’s feedback referring to Liam as her fiancé are unfaithful and really deceptive.’

After the photographs emerged, the Texas-native wrote: ‘I like all the followers a lot however please cease sending me these footage of my fiancé wrapped round one other lady. This isn’t me and it’s onerous sufficient realizing this has occurred with out seeing it. Sufficient now.’

However on the opposing aspect, final week a pal of Maya’s hit again at claims that the couple break up a month in the past, claiming that Liam’s new relationship had come as a shock to Maya.

A supply instructed The Mirror: ‘That is such a blow for Maya, she’s making preparations to get her belongings out of his home so she will be able to transfer on and neglect they had been ever collectively.

‘To say you by no means know somebody is understatement. They had been engaged and he has proven her zero respect.

‘She’s now desirous about her subsequent steps and constructing a brand new life with out Liam.’