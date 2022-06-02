Liberty’s Betnijah Laney to miss at least eight weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery

The New York Liberty will probably be with out Betnijah Laney for no less than eight weeks after she underwent meniscus surgical procedure, the team announced on Wednesday. Additional updates on her rehab standing will probably be offered as obligatory.
“We miss lots [when she’s not on the floor],” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said previous to the workforce’s recreation in opposition to the Indiana Fever. “To win on this league, you want your superstars to be nice. It is unlucky, but it surely’s a part of the game… within the meantime, we go on the market and compete.”
Already off to a tough begin this season, Laney’s damage is the very last thing the Liberty wanted. They entered Wednesday on a seven-game shedding streak that’s the longest by any workforce within the league this season. Because of this, they sit in final place and have a minus-17.7 internet score that might be the second-worst in league historical past.
Laney, who received Most Improved Participant in 2020 with the Atlanta Dream, was a marquee free-agent signing for the Liberty in 2021. Although she wasn’t off to an amazing begin this season, she was nonetheless the workforce’s main scorer at 13.Three factors per recreation, whereas including 3.eight rebounds and 4.Three assists. Her capability to create photographs, each for herself and her teammates, will probably be sorely missed on a workforce that struggles on offense even in the very best of occasions.
The reigning Rookie of the 12 months, Michaela Onyenwere, famous that Laney’s intangibles will probably be missed as properly over the following few months.
“She brings a stage of management,” Onyenwere said. “She sees the ground, the sport, holds us accountable…we have now to step up. Accidents occur, sadly…after all, we miss her management, however we have now to step up.”
Onyenwere has seen elevated enjoying time in current video games with Laney out and can proceed to have extra alternatives. As will Crystal Dangerfield, who the Liberty lately signed on a hardship contract. Although not the identical kind of participant, Dangerfield gives some much-needed playmaking.
