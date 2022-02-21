Finance

LIC IPO GMP, LIC Grey Market Premium & Kostak Rates Today

February 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Check out LIC IPO GMP aka IPO Grey Market Premium, Kostak rates, and Subject to Sauda rates as of today. LIC IPO GMP is started but its on a lower side, let’s wait till the official announcement comes out. Stay tuned for the latest IPO GMP numbers of LIC IPO.

LIC IPO to hit the market soon, still there is no confirmation. The company to raise ₹- crores via IPO that comprises ₹- crore of fresh issue and the OFS of 316,249,885 Equity Shares. LIC is biggest IPO and leading Insurance companies in India. The government is going to sale their 5% stake via LIC IPO. The company reported revenue of ₹2986 crores in 2021 against the revenues of ₹2731 crores in 2020. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹- to ₹- Per Equity Share. The LIC IPO to list on NSE and BSE.

What is LIC IPO GMP Today?

  • The LIC IPO GMP aka grey market premium is ₹30.

What is LIC IPO Kostak Rates Today?

  • The LIC IPO kostak rate is ₹-.

What is LIC IPO Subject to Sauda Price Today?

  • The LIC IPO subject to sauda rates is ₹-.

LIC IPO Expected Returns?

  • The LIC expected return is -%.

Date
GMP
KostakSubject to
21 February₹30₹-₹-
20 February₹-₹-₹-
19 February₹-₹-₹-

LIC IPO Date & Price Band (Tentative)

The below given IPO details are not confirmed yet by the officials. We will make the changes according to the official announcements. Stay tuned for the updates.

 IPO Open: 10 March 2022
 IPO Close: 14 March 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹80000 ₹100000 Crores
 Fresh Issue: Approx – Crores
 Offer for Sale: Approx 316,249,885 Equity Shares
 Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹2000 to ₹2100 Per Share
 Listing on: BSE & NSE
 Retail Quota: 35%
 QIB Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 15%
 Discount: 10% for Employee & Policy Holders
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

LIC IPO Market Lot (Tentative)

The LIC IPO minimum market lot is 7 shares with ₹14700 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots with 91 shares or ₹191,100 amount.

 Minimum Lot Size: Minimum 7 Shares
 Minimum Amount: ₹14700
 Maximum Lot Size: Maximum 91 Shares
 Maximum Amount: ₹191,100

LIC IPO Date, Time Table, Allotment & Listing

The LIC IPO date is 10 March 2022 and the close date is 14 March 2022. The allotment will be finalized on 17 March 2022 and the IPO may list on 23 March 2022.

 Price Band Announcement: 07 March 2022
 Anchor Investors Allotment: 09 March 2022
 IPO Open Date: 10 March 2022
 IPO Close Date: 14 March 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 17 March 2022
 Refunds: 21 March 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 22 March 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 23 March 2022

LIC IPO GMP aka Grey Market Premium FAQs:

What is LIC IPO GMP Today?

LIC IPO GMP is ₹30 as of today.

What is LIC IPO Kostak Rate Today?

LIC IPO Kostak Rate is ₹- as of today.

What is LIC IPO Subject to Sauda Today?

LIC IPO Subject to Sauda is ₹- as of today.

What is LIC IPO Expected Returns?

LIC IPO Expected Returns is -%.

Disclaimer:

  •  IPO Grey Market Premium (LIC IPO GMP) mention is valid for the specific date as mentioned in the header.
  •  We are not buying and selling IPO forms on IPO Grey Market.
  •  Kostak Rate is the premium one gets by selling his/her IPO application (in an off-market transaction) to someone else even before allotment or listing of the issue.
  • Do not subscribe for IPO by just seeing premium Price as it may change anytime before listing. Subscribe only considering Fundamental of the companies.



