‘Life After Death’ Box Set To Kick Off Biggie’s Yearlong B’Day Celebration

Next week, music fans will begin preparing to commemorate 25 years since the tragic loss of 24-year-old hip-hop icon The Notorious B.I.G. on March 9, 1997. His death was followed two weeks later by the release of the final album he worked on while alive, Life After Death, which went on to receive Diamond certification just three years later in 2000.

In an effort to honor both occasions, in addition to Biggie’s birthday on May 21, his estate has partnered with Bad Boy Records, Atlantic Records and Warner Music’s legacy offshoot Rhino Records to release the Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Boxed Set this summer in an effort to continue his would-be 50th b’day celebration for the entire duration of 2022.

Deemed “The Sky’s the Limit: A Year Celebrating the Legacy of the Notorious B.I.G,” the yearlong campaign is set to feature what’s described as “Biggie-honoring developments” like 4K upgrades on his classic music videos and a series of online events. The anniversary album release will be priced at $179.98, but rest assure that you’ll get every bit of your money’s worth with this special release.

More on what’s included in the Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Boxed Set below, via Rhino:

“The ‘Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Boxed Set’ consists of 8-LPs and a commemorative booklet featuring rare photos from the album cover shoot, liner notes by Sheldon Pearce, and exclusive reflections from members of the team who worked on the original album release. In addition to the original album, it includes the ‘Hypnotize’ 12”, ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ 12”, ‘Sky’s The Limit’ 12”, and ‘Nasty Boy’ 12”.”

Take a look at the tracklist below as well, and let us know if this will be an instant cop to add in your collection:

Life After Death

A1. Life After Death

A2. Somebody’s Gotta Die

A3. Hypnotize

A4. Kick In The Door

B1. Fuck You Tonight

B2. Last Day

B3. I Love The Dough

B4. What’s Beef?

C1. B.I.G. Interlude

C2. Mo Money Mo Problems

C3. Niggas Bleed

C4. I Gotta Story To Tell

D1. Notorious Thugs

D2. Miss U

D3. Another

D4. Going Back To Cali

E1. Ten Crack Commandments

E2. Playa Hater

E3. Nasty Boy

E4. Sky’s The Limit

F1. The World Is Filled…

F2. My Downfall

F3. Long Kiss Goodnight

F4. You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)

Hypnotized 12”

A1. Hypnotize (Radio Mix)

A2. Hypnotize (Instrumental)

B1. Hypnotize (Club Mix)

Mo Money Mo Problems 12”

A1. Mo Money Mo Problems (Radio Mix)

A2. Mo Money Mo Problems (Instrumental)

B1. Mo Money Mo Problems (Album Version)

B2. Fuck You Tonight

Sky’s The Limit 2×12”

A1. Sky’s The Limit (Radio Edit)

A2. Kick In The Door (Radio Edit)

B1. Going Back To Cali (Radio Edit)

B2. Sky’s The Limit (Instrumental)

C1. Kick In The Door (Club Mix)

C2. Going Back To Cali (Club Mix)

D1. Kick In The Door (Instrumental)

D2. Going Back To Cali (Instrumental)

Nasty Boy

A1. Nasty Boy (Radio Edit)

A2. Nasty Boy (Instrumental)

B1. Nasty Boy (Album Version)

