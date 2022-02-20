Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

1 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Members of National Guard of Ukraine look out of the window as they ride in a bus through the city of Kyiv. PHOTO: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

2 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A Ukrainian serviceman is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

3 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

4 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A young woman handles a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

5 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

6 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A bullet riddled effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is coated by fresh snow at a frontline position in the Luhansk region. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

7 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery An elderly woman walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

8 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

9 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

10 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Ukrainian servicemen with the 34th Battalion dance to a performance by Larisa Borisenko, near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

11 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery A cross in memory of a Ukrainian soldier is placed in a field near the place he was killed on in 2018, at a front line position outside Popasna, Luhansk region. PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

12 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

13 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Women wait at a bus stop in Odessa, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

14 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery People sit inside a bus waiting to be evacuates to Russia amid crisis in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

15 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Newlyweds Alexandra Tabashnenko, 27 and Pavel Tabashnenko, 33 walk on a promenade after getting married in Odessa, Ukraine. PHOTO: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

16 of 17 Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery People from Donetsk, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, gather to fill in documents after evacuating in the Rostov-on-Don region, near the border with Ukraine, Russia. PHOTO: AP Photo