Life lessons from Florida coach who helped man with Down syndrome compete in Ironman triathalon

Dan Grieb, 45 years outdated, was in search of a method to change his life.

After waking up one morning and dealing with the truth that he was obese and wanted to do one thing about it, he determined to embrace a compelling new problem.

Grieb of Orlando, Florida, joined “America’s Newsroom” on Friday morning to debate the journey he took to a more healthy way of life — and the way that call led him to coach others.

“I woke up one day … I was 120 pounds overweight. I was a good husband and a good dad and just didn’t believe I could have it all,” he stated.

The Florida man determined to problem himself by setting the aim of competing in 10 Ironman competitions — and to lose 100 kilos, he hoped.

“I said I’ll complete 10, I’ll lose 100 pounds and then I’ll retire,” he stated.

But after ending his tenth competitors and shedding the 100 kilos, he was nonetheless feeling unfulfilled.

So he determined to coach Chris Nikic, a man with Down syndrome, to compete in a full Ironman distance race competitors.

“What if a person with Down syndrome could become an Ironman?” Grieb stated he thought.

Grieb stated he wished to provide the present of finishing the competitors to somebody like Nikic.

“People like [Chris] have been told their entire life [that] they wouldn’t amount to much,” he stated.

In November 2020, Nikic accomplished his first-ever full distance Ironman triathalon, which included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike experience and a 26.22-mile marathon run.

Grieb stated that teaching Nikic was an honor for him and one thing for which he is grateful.

He stated that spending his time serving to somebody with Down syndrome full such a difficult activity was extraordinarily rewarding.

When discussing character, Grieb defined that individuals don’t purchase extra of it till they use it.

“In an Ironman competition, being a husband, being a father, being a mother — it requires character, and that’s the foundation and fabric of our country. That’s what makes us great,” he stated.

Grieb stated to do not forget that you probably have an individual with Down syndrome in your loved ones — that particular person is an angel.

“Exactly what I needed was exactly what a young man with Down syndrome gave me,” stated Grieb on “America’s Newsroom.”