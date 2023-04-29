“Life of Pi” comes to Broadway





CBS News brings thrilling news for all theatre fans because the charming tale of “Life of Pi” has now made its method to Broadway. This distinctive story showcases a tender boy named Pi and a tiger named Richard Parker who in finding themselves stranded on a small lifeboat following a shipwreck. Together, they will have to coexist and make the most of all sources to be had to them so as to live on.

Thanks to state-of-the-art puppetry and stagecraft, the mesmerizing tale of “Life of Pi” has been introduced to existence at the grand degree. With this new theatrical manufacturing, audiences can witness the improbable story of resilience and resolution spread prior to their very eyes.

