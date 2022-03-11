Life sentence for man who killed 3 in South Carolina home

A person who shot and killed three folks in a South Carolina house after which used their smartphones to ship himself cash for a aircraft ticket has been sentenced to life in jail with out parole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person who shot and killed three folks in a South Carolina house the place he was residing after which used their smartphones to ship himself cash for a aircraft ticket was sentenced to life in jail Friday after pleading responsible.

Jeffery Powell killed his aunt’s husband, a cousin and his cousin’s daughter of their Greenwood house final August. He additionally shot and wounded an 8-year-old boy who hid in a toilet along with his lifeless sister for a number of hours earlier than going to a neighbor’s house to search for assist, Solicitor David Stumbo stated.

Powell, 37, got here into 32-year-old Megan Dinkins’ bed room on Aug. 2 and shot at her and her kids as they slept, Stumbo stated.

He then waited for 56-year-old Randy Perkins to come back house from his in a single day shift at a plant, capturing him 3 times behind the top. Perkins nonetheless had his lunchbox slung over his shoulder when police discovered his physique, the prosecutor stated.

Police speeding to the house needed to step over Perkins’ physique to verify the remainder of the house as a result of the boy was not sure if Powell had left, Stumbo stated.

Dinkins was discovered lifeless in her mattress. She appeared to have written “J” in blood simply above her head.

“What these guys discover after they get inside is nothing wanting a nightmare,” Stumbo stated.

After the killings, Powell used smartphones belonging to Dinkins and Perkins to switch cash, investigators stated.

“He wanted cash for an Uber journey and a aircraft journey,” Stumbo stated.

Investigators uncovered the cash transfers and aircraft ticket inside hours and Powell was arrested at a motel in Jacksonville, Florida.

Powell pleaded responsible to 3 counts of homicide and one depend of tried homicide. He was sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences with out parole. He by no means gave investigators an excellent cause for the capturing, however police assume he nervous he was about to get kicked out of the home.

Perkins’ sister Wanda Perkins Knowles stated her brother was “a person of integrity, compassion, humor, loyalty, reality, love and generosity.”

“He let him dwell inside his home. He fed him. I don’t perceive,” Knowles stated.

Powell’s sobs may very well be heard via the courtroom as she spoke.

Powell later tried to speak to the household of the folks he killed immediately. He turned towards them and spent 25 seconds preventing off sobs and wiping his eyes along with his wrists handcuffed earlier than saying “I’m so sorry” and dissolving into extra tears.

Stumbo stated he thought Powell deserved the dying penalty. However the 8-year-old boy’s household didn’t wish to must testify at size and Stumbo stated South Carolina’s lack of dying penalty medication, which have prevented the state from executing anybody in over a decade, may have made searching for that punishment a “symbolic gesture.”

“Proper now in South Carolina you may have a decrease life expectancy in a basic inhabitants in a most safety jail than you do on dying row, which is ridiculous,” Stumbo stated.

