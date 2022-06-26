Life sentence upheld for Dutch mob boss Willem Holleeder, aka “The Nose,” for ordering five slayings

Dutch legal Willem Holleeder at a courthouse in Haarlem on February 2, 2014 throughout his path for allegedly threatening Dutch crime reporter and investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries. ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP by way of Getty Images



Dutch judges on Friday upheld a gangland boss’ life sentence for ordering the murders of five folks, together with an confederate within the famed Nineteen Eighties kidnapping of a Heineken beer tycoon.

Willem Holleeder, 64, dubbed “The Nose” due to his outstanding facial function, was initially convicted and sentenced in 2019 after a trial through which his personal sisters testified towards him.

Handing down Friday’s sentence on attraction, the Amsterdam Appeals Court mentioned it “took into account the cold and unscrupulous way in which Holleeder, together with others in a criminal organization, decided on life and death.”

“His choices were driven by financial motives or by a desire to prevent someone else from retaliating against him or talking to the police,” it mentioned in an announcement.

Holleeder turned a minor celeb following the kidnapping of beer inheritor Freddy Heineken in 1983. The ganglord appeared on tv and was even referred to as the “huggable criminal” for posing for selfies with followers on Amsterdam’s beer terraces.

But the general public picture masked the brutal actuality of a gangland enforcer who ruthlessly worn out anybody threatening his place as king of the Amsterdam underworld — together with members of his circle of relatives.

His personal sisters gave testimony towards him throughout his trial, regardless of threats to their very own security.

In scenes paying homage to Hollywood mob motion pictures “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas,” he ordered the homicide of Cor van Hout, his former pal and companion in crime within the Heineken abduction.

Van Hout was additionally the daddy of the youngsters of Holleeder’s sister however was nonetheless gunned down outdoors an Amsterdam restaurant in 2003 after two earlier makes an attempt on his life.

In addition to Van Hout, Holleeder was convicted of ordering the murders of so-called “banker for the mob” Willem Endstra in Amsterdam in 2004, gangster John Mieremet in Thailand in 2005, constructing contractor Kees Houtman, additionally in 2005, and affiliate Thomas van der Bijl in 2006.

Judges mentioned “there is a very extensive dossier on Holleeder that contains a lot of evidence that proves his guilt.”

“The court concluded that in these offences, no punishment other than life imprisonment can be imposed.”

Holleeder, who has maintained his innocence, indicated Friday he’ll lodge an attraction on the Dutch supreme courtroom, the Netherlands’ nationwide news company ANP reported.