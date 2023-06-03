Lifeguard shortage may force half of public pools in U.S. to close or limit hours

As summer begins, Americans are eager to dive into the water, whether it’s making a splash in Los Angeles or flocking to Florida’s beaches. However, the shortage of lifeguards is jeopardizing summer fun. States and municipalities across the country are facing their worst shortages on record. Even in New York City, a 9% pay increase and sign-on bonus hasn’t attracted enough people to take the job, leaving the city with just a third of the lifeguards it needs.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates that half of the country’s 309,000 public pools will be forced to close or reduce hours. In Colorado, a series of state grants are addressing the issue by providing funding to train and recertify lifeguards, as well as to train lifeguard instructors. Wyatt Werneth, spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association, highlights low salaries, a lack of qualified applicants, and rigorous testing as reasons why hiring lifeguards is difficult. “Lifeguards have a unique advantage of letting people know there’s a danger and to stay out of that danger,” says Werneth.