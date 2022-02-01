Lifetime’s “Single Black Female” Atlanta Screening

Three Lifetime TV stars celebrated their forthcoming film at an Atlanta screening. Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, and K. Michelle were in attendance Saturday for an exclusive look at SINGLE BLACK FEMALE.

Held at IPIC Theater, the screening included a cast Q&A conducted by TV & Radio personality, Shari Nycole…

and Raven and Amber were joined by their significant others, Amber’s fiancé Desean Black and Raven’s husband, Wiley Battle.

Amber, K and Raven posed for pics together on the red carpet…

and K. Michelle who also stars on Lifetime’s My Killer Body, donned an elegant gold gown complete with a train.

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE tells the story of Monica (Raven Goodwin) who is reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup. She’s ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show and when she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life.

But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret, and as time goes on cracks in her façade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE premieres Saturday, February 5 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

Will YOU be watching?