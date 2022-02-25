LIFEWTR and Black-ish Star Marsai Martin Spotlight Black Creators

This Black Historical past Month, LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water model dedicated to advancing and showcasing all sources of creativity, celebrates and uplifts Black creatives who proceed to shift the tradition of at this time and reimagine the way forward for tomorrow by way of the newest chapter of its Black Artwork Rising initiative.
Actress and producer Marsai Martin joins this yr’s effort as Artistic Curator, contributing, collaborating and spotlighting the distinctive expressions of Black content material creators on the newly launched LIFEWTR TikTok, the model’s newest digital platform devoted to celebrating numerous creatives, their tales, and their work, in keeping with a press release.
4 Black creatives have additionally been tapped to hitch the initiative, creating unique art work impressed by their private and creative journeys, which might be featured throughout LIFEWTR social channels. These creators embrace:
– Efficiency artist, Ajani Huff (@ajani.huff)
– Artistic director and photographer, Kihmberlie (@kihmberlie)
– Make-up artist, Cakeface RJ (@cakefacerj)
– Musical chef, Gabrielle Reyes (@onegreatvegan)
Collectively, Marsai and this yr’s Black Artwork Rising artists will invite everybody to hitch the dialog and present their very own future-forward creativity on TikTok utilizing #BlackArtRisingContest for an opportunity to win a $1,000 prize, an opportunity to see their art work featured on a LIFEWTR bottle, and have their art work featured on LIFEWTR’s TikTok channel.
“Having grown up within the leisure business and being a inventive myself, I’ve seen the dearth of assets and illustration throughout the Black content material creator neighborhood,” mentioned Black Artwork Rising Artistic Curator, Marsai Martin.
“That’s why I’m excited to associate with LIFEWTR and their Black Artwork Rising marketing campaign. Having the ability to create alternatives that highlight and have a good time Black digital creators who’re pushing the tradition ahead is one thing I’ll at all times help.”
As a part of the model’s ongoing sustainability journey towards constructing a round financial system, LIFEWTR will stability out the carbon emissions ensuing from the launch of the Black Artwork Rising NFTs by investing in a carbon insets challenge. Moreover, LIFEWTR is dedicated to utilizing 100% recycled plastic (rPET) for its bottles, which is predicted to remove greater than 8,000 metric tons of virgin plastic from being produced and over 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasoline emissions every year.
“The LIFEWTR model’s dedication to supporting creatives of every kind is anchored in our unwavering perception that creativity begins and ends with range of thought and expression,” says Zach Harris, vice chairman, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Drinks North America.
“Black creatives have traditionally been on the forefront of tradition’s most pivotal works and social actions, but systemic obstacles proceed to stop inclusive creative illustration. We’re thrilled to unveil the newest iteration of our Black Art Rising program this Black Historical past Month, as a part of our year-long efforts to assist present a platform for Black and different numerous creatives all over the place.”
The Black Artwork Rising marketing campaign from LIFEWTR made its debut in October 2020 as a digital time capsule documenting the various responses to the Black Lives Matter motion on TheBlackArtRising.com. The trouble was adopted by a limited-time bottle assortment that launched in February 2021, that includes the art work of three purpose-led Black artists.
For the reason that model’s inception in 2017, LIFEWTR has remained dedicated to creating programming and partnerships that amplify and help the work of numerous creatives. Along with campaigns comparable to Black Artwork Rising, in 2021 LIFEWTR unveiled its LIFE UNSEEN® platform to lift consciousness of the systemic disparities that proceed to stifle equitable entry and publicity throughout the humanities, have a good time the work of numerous creatives and assist domesticate new alternatives for the subsequent era.