LIFT Academy empowers students with neurodiversity

LIFT Academy, positioned in Seminole, Florida, is a faculty with a challenge to encourage and empower students with neurodiversity. According to Principal Tami VanOverbeke, LIFT Academy is structured to cater to how students be told very best. VanOverbeke states, “We try to find how kids learn best, what makes them demonstrate their best so they can show it, and then we cater to them.”

Jaxxon Robertson, an 11-year-old pupil at LIFT Academy, is a shockingly gifted kid who co-wrote a tune known as “Amazing School” with his mom. Robertson expresses his gratitude against LIFT Academy by means of pronouncing, “Singing is a gift of mine. I was born with it, and I’m always gonna have this beautiful song.” Robertson feels fulfilled on this neighborhood, declaring “LIFT is a really great place. We all, we talk to friends. Logan and I are both in the same room, we work together.”

LIFT stands for Learning Independence for Tomorrow – an excellent description for what the varsity supplies for its students. John Oureilidis, a LIFT pupil since fourth grade and now in 9th grade, explains “To me, it is very special because it’s a place where I can embrace myself and embrace the others around me.”

Haley Arnett, a pupil with Tourette’s syndrome, have been bullied sooner than she got here to LIFT Academy. However, since becoming a member of the neighborhood, Arnett discovered her voice, not too long ago handing over an emotional speech that introduced a crowd to their toes. “Every one of our kids has spectacular, unique qualities, abilities, and I think it’s our job to find that,” says VanOverbeke. “They’re forgiving, they’re kind, they’re sweet. They’re special. They’re just amazing kids.”