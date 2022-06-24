Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper took one query throughout his postgame media session. Without stepping into specifics about whether or not Colorado had too many males on the ice, he urged the Avalanche’s additional time purpose should not have counted.

“This one is going to sting much more than others,” Cooper stated Wednesday night time after a 3-2 loss in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. “It’s hard for me. It’s going to be hard for me to speak. I’m going to have to speak. I’ll speak with you tomorrow. You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. And my heart breaks for the players because we probably still should be playing. I’ll be available tomorrow.

“And simply watch this group, what they’ve gone by means of and the battling that is gone on. And we’re all in this collectively. Players, coaches, refs, all people. I’ve been a part of some heartbreaking losses and defeats to the groups that took us out and been with a gaggle that simply fights, fights and fights, they usually fought their method to a 3rd Stanley Cup ultimate in a row.”

Kadri’s purpose at 12:02 of additional time counted and the Avalanche took a 3-1 sequence lead, placing the Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble.

The NHL launched a press release saying the penalty is a judgement name that may be made by the on-ice officers. Each of the 4 officers stated they didn’t see a too many males on the ice state of affairs on the profitable play. The name is just not topic to video evaluate.

Tampa Bay is making an attempt to turn into the primary group for the reason that New York Islanders gained 4 championships in a row from 1980-83 to raise the Cup three straight seasons. Teams down 3-1 in the ultimate have rebounded to win all of it simply as soon as in 36 tries.

Tampa Bay had its franchise playoff-record eight-game profitable streak at house finish. The Lightning outscored opponents 33-13 over these eight wins.

Game 5 is Friday night time at Colorado.