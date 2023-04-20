Lightning Community Hero reflects on all-star experience

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The crew has known a neighborhood hero in each and every Lightning house sport since 2011. That’s over 500 devoted other people whose spirit and tough paintings have undoubtedly impacted others right through Tampa Bay.

One in their most up-to-date recipients was once Whitney Stout, who was once commemorated for serving to to save lots of an very important program at PARC Center for Disabilities.

Through PARC’s Care Giver Relief program, Stout organizes skilled take care of 200 kids throughout 50 households.

“So when they step into these homes, they can offer that relief, and parents really do feel that relief,” mentioned Stout. “So the providers, while they are in the home, they engage with the kids, they interact with them, they work on skills that the parents or guardians want them to work on.”

However, regardless of the certain have an effect on, final yr, this system was once in peril of shutting down because of lack of investment.

“I was crushed; I thought there is no way these families can suffer,” mentioned Stout.

So Whitney started making use of for grants, securing $129,000 in investment, together with a $50,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Lighting. It was once sufficient to save lots of this system and acknowledge Whitney as a Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero.

Whitney won a behind-the-scenes excursion of Amalie Arena earlier than the Lighting vs. Blackhawks sport on March 11, the place she met Corey Perry.

“And then I got to fist pump all the players as they came out of the locker room, and that was an experience in its own; I can’t get over that night; it was a night to remember,” mentioned Stout.

Whitney and 19 buddies and associates had been then given all-star remedy within the Community Hero Suite.

“Watching myself up on the jumbo tron, it was surreal,” mentioned Stout. “Everybody is looking at you and cheering and applauding you and recognizing you for your hard work.”

Whitney was once offered with a different PARC-themed Lighting jersey.

“And we went with the number 70 because this is PARC’s 70th year,” mentioned Stout.

To best off the night, the crew from Parc was once in a position to cheer on the crew from Tampa Bay to a victory.

For more information on PARC’s Care Giver Relief program, CLICK HERE.