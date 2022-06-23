Lightning fans ink their dedication to the team

TAMPA, Fla. — More and extra Lightning fans are turning to the ink as their favourite means to present assist for their favourite hockey team.

Inside Bay City Tattoo in Ybor City, Richard Bennington bought a one-of-a-kind Lightning tat on his leg.

WFTS

“Awesome team, love the players, love the personality, love the boat parade,” mentioned Bennington.

Growing up Bennington by no means had any want to get a tattoo, it’s superb what a profitable team can do.

“I was a conservative guy all my life, like in my work and everything, and I retired, became a Lightning fan, I decided to just permanently put it on my body and I told Kyle to either go big or go home,” mentioned Bennington.

Artist Kyle Lambert has achieved shut to 100 sports-themed tattoos over the previous few years. He mentioned it’s extra than simply physique artwork, it’s a complete expertise.

“Cause you know you are going to sit down with that person for the next hour or however long it takes to do that tattoo and just talk about sports, talk about the team, the players and recent games,” mentioned Lambert.

Laura Henderson is on Lighting tattoo quantity three. She has one Stanley Cup and two autographs, from Stamer and Kuch.

“Art is a passion of mine, and the Lightning is a passion of mine, to be able to put that on my body and be a walking representation of both,” mentioned Henderson.

These fans mentioned the better part is displaying off their dedication at the sport or round city.

“They’re always asking me about my tattoos, where I got them, who did them, and how awesome they are, people in the grocery stores and everything,” mentioned Bennington.

Laura’s autographs even grabbed the consideration of the Bolts’ captain himself.

“He stopped and he looked right at me and said, ‘you got the tattoo, it’s cool,” mentioned Henderson.

For extra information on Lambert, message him on Instagram.