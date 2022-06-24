Lightning ‘pretty confident’ ahead of must-win Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Winning all three remaining Stanley Cup Final video games is a tall, overwhelming activity. But the Tampa Bay Lightning say if there’s a group to do it, it’s them.

All three are must-wins for the Lightning, which path the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in one of the best of seven collection.

Friday evening, the Avs will look to sprint the Bolts’ three-peat goals by ending the collection and hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup for the primary time since 2001.

The Bolts, nevertheless, imagine they’ll go into hostile territory Friday and get a win in Denver, although they’ve but to take action within the collection or previous common season.

Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper likened his group’s present predicament to the 3-2 deficit it confronted within the first spherical to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“So that mountain’s a little bit higher?” he mentioned Thursday earlier than flying to Denver. “At least we’re still climbing. We’re not out.”

Lightning left wing Pat Maroon echoed Cooper’s perspective in several phrases.

“We have to go win a f****** game right now,” he mentioned. “Sorry for my language. But yeah, we just have to win a game.”

So far, the Avs have confirmed a troublesome, deep foe. After the Lightning received convincingly in Game 3 — answering the Avs’ largely dominant wins in Games 1 and a couple of — they misplaced a heartbreaking Game 4 in extra time to a purpose Cooper believes wasn’t authorized as a result of of a “Too Many Men on the Ice” penalty that was missed by officers.

After a brief, emotional news convention minutes after Game 4, Cooper apologized Thursday and characterised the missed name as “water on the bridge” as his group makes changes and prepares for Game 5.

“It’s a tough loss, but the good thing is we’re still playing hockey, and we haven’t lost yet, so it’s the first one to get to four wins right now, and we’ve got a little challenge in front of us, but if there’s one team that can do it, it’s this team,” mentioned Maroon. “So, I think we feel pretty confident.”

The recreation is about to start at 8 p.m. Friday.