Lightning ready to even things up in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — So a lot for the notion that the Tampa Bay Lightning is perhaps operating out of fuel in opposition to the speedy Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

Turns out the crew’s recipe for postseason success nonetheless works when the two-time defending champions incorporate all of the substances.

Like goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reverting his customary stingy methods; Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Victor Hedman lighting up the scoresheet; and a slew of lesser-known function gamers contributing offensively and defensively, too.

The Lightning nonetheless path the best-of-seven collection 2-1 after bouncing again from essentially the most lopsided playoff loss in franchise historical past to beat the Avalanche in Game 3. Coach Jon Cooper is assured his crew is trending in the correct route.

“I probably use this word too often, but there’s a recipe in place for us to have success. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to see what hasn’t worked for us in games where we’ve gotten blown out and what’s worked for us in the games we’ve won. A big part of it is managing the puck,” Cooper stated.

“(The Avalanche) are a hell of a team. You give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. So you have to take away the inches all over the ice,” the coach added. “And if it breaks down you hope your goalie is there to make a save for you. If you manage the puck, it all takes off from there.”

Game 4 is Wednesday evening at Amalie Arena, with Colorado wanting to transfer inside one victory of its first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and Tampa Bay persevering with its bid for the NHL’s first three-peat in almost 40 years.

Two nights after yielding seven targets in a blowout loss, Vasilevskiy rebounded with 37 saves in a 6-2 victory Monday evening.

The Lightning’s depth was an asset, too, with six gamers scoring targets and a complete of 10 exhibiting up on the scoresheet.

“I know it’s similar to the last series, being 2-1, but we still need to win the next one. It’ll be tough on us if we just sat here and said: `OK, we got one. We’re going to be OK tomorrow,’” Cooper stated. “Each game gets tougher and tougher. But the guys, give them credit. They knew what they had to do and they did it. But now we have to do it again.”

Despite questions on who Colorado’s goaltender shall be transferring ahead, the Avalanche really feel they’re nonetheless in management of the collection. A win Wednesday evening would give them a commanding 3-1 lead heading again to Denver for Game 5 on Friday evening.

“If you look at it, we are still in the driver’s seat. …We knew coming in here that it would be tough to win both games,” Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson stated.

“The way they played at home, and the way they responded after a lot of losses in the playoffs, we knew that they were going to come with their best game. … For us to get the split, we’d be sitting pretty good,” Johnson added.

The Avalanche pulled goalie Darcy Kuemper after the netminder allowed 5 targets on 22 photographs in Game 3, changing him with Pavel Francouz.

Coach Jared Bednar didn’t say if he’ll stick to Kuemper because the starter for Game 4.

“That’s one possibility,” Bednar stated.

Colorado’s Jack Johnson stated the Avalanche have faith in each goalies and are targeted on regrouping as a crew.

“We’re not letting anything deter us from accomplishing our goal. … There’s no reason for us to waver mentally at all,” the defenseman stated. “Even (Monday night), we did a lot of really good things for good stretches of the game. There’s no reason for us to have any frustration or downness in our mentality.”