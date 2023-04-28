Lightning send series back to Tampa, beat Maple Leafs 4-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday evening of their first-round playoff series, forcing a Game 6. Michael Eyssimont contributed a objective and an lend a hand, whilst Anthony Cirelli additionally had a objective and an lend a hand. Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn, who scored into an empty web, additionally contributed to the victory. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews netted the 2 targets for Toronto, whilst their goalie, Ilya Samsonov, made 34 stops. John Tavares tallied two assists. Despite the loss, the Leafs nonetheless lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 will happen on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, and Game 7, if vital, will occur on Monday on the Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs have failed to advance within the post-season since 2004, and remaining spring’s first-round removal through the Lightning marked their 7th recreation loss streak. Since 2018, the staff is now 0-10 when they’ve had the chance to do away with an opponent within the post-season.

In phrases of staff updates, Michael Eyssimont was once back within the lineup for the Lightning for the primary time since getting knocked out of Game 1 on a troublesome hit through Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. Meanwhile, Toronto local Michael Bunting was once eligible to go back to the lineup after serving his three-game ban, however Leafs head trainer Sheldon Keefe selected to move with the similar lineup for the fourth immediately recreation. Bunting scored 23 targets and 49 issues within the common season.