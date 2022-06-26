Lightning strikes Plantation home, causing fire inside residence

MIAMI – Plantation fire officers responded to a home that was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

They mentioned that the lightning strike precipitated a water heater inside the home to catch on fire inside the residence.

The fire division mentioned it occurred at round 3:30 p.m. within the 6200 block of SW fifth Street.

Firefighters shortly put out the fire and handled a reported fuel leak.

It isn’t clear if the fuel leak was on the home impacted by lightning.

There have been no reported accidents associated to this incident.