Florida

Lightning strikes Plantation home, causing fire inside residence

June 25, 2022
Chris Porter


MIAMI – Plantation fire officers responded to a home that was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon. 

They mentioned that the lightning strike precipitated a water heater inside the home to catch on fire inside the residence. 

The fire division mentioned it occurred at round 3:30 p.m. within the 6200 block of SW fifth Street.

Firefighters shortly put out the fire and handled a reported fuel leak.

It isn’t clear if the fuel leak was on the home impacted by lightning.  

There have been no reported accidents associated to this incident. 

