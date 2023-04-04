Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ officially certified Platinum

Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, has reached Platinum status. The album has sold 1 million album equivalents, earning the RIAA certification. Taking to Instagram, Lil Baby’s label, Quality Control Music, sent the rapper a congratulatory message. “CBFW! Congratulations @LilBaby on ‘It’s Only Me’ going Platinum,” the post read.

It’s Only Me dropped in October and peaked at the top of the Billboard 200, becoming his third #1 album. Chart Data previously reported the album sold over 1 million units in February, but the information reports RIAA certification took place Monday. It’s Lil Baby’s latest Platinum record, following previous projects Harder Than Ever and Drip Harder. His sophomore effort, My Turn, is quadruple Platinum.