Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble

March 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Lil Kim is on the scene in a super cute look that we love!

The legendary rapper put her style on full display when she took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble. She rocked a pink, tan, brown, and white neutral-toned ensemble that featured a soft pink strapless sweetheart-like top, tan, zip-up pants, and white and brown thigh-high boots. She paired the look with a circular Fendi purse and added a Fendi belt around her snatched waist She wore her hair in a long, wavy hairstyle that was parted over to the middle and accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out queen B chain.

While posing in front of a yacht, Lil Kim gave us a series of different poses, each one showing off a different angle of her fashionable look. “Mrs. Put that sh** ___ 💎

⭐👑” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think of Lil’ Kim’s fashionable look? Would you cop?

