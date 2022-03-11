Lil Nas X makes first appearance since vanishing in December — in a commercial

Amy Sussman/Getty Photos

Should you questioned if Lil Nas X was okay after the “Trade Child” rapper abruptly disappeared in mid-December after revealing in since-deleted tweets that he examined constructive for COVID-19, concern not. He is quietly made his return by starring in a new commercial for wi-fi headphones.

Teaming with Logitech for his or her UE Suits Customized Earbuds, the Grammy winner is seen pacing round his dwelling in his neon pink silk pajamas earlier than placing on his new headphones. He is then transported to a different world stuffed with neon-colored butterflies and blooming flowers.

Lil Nas X drinks all of it in whereas bopping his head to the instrumental of his track “That is What I Need.”

It’s unknown when the business was filmed, however this marks the primary time Lil Nas X has appeared publicly since December 17, when he posted a string of tweets about contracting COVID-19. He mentioned on the time, “I am unsure whether or not i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid however this has not been a enjoyable journey.” He additionally promised followers, “Now that i’m certain i received’t die from covid i’ll now start making mildly humorous jokes about having it.”

Quickly after, the tweets had been deleted and Lil Nas X’s as soon as very lively social media presence went darkish, main followers to fret about his well-being. Followers triggered his title to development a number of occasions on Twitter as they tried to find the “Panini” rapper, whereas others questioned if this was all an elaborate publicity stunt.

We could quickly have a solution: After the business dropped, Lil Nas X wiped his Instagram account clear — sans for one picture selling his album, Montero — and cryptically wrote “love & miss u guys. again quickly.”

