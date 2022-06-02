Lil Uzi Vert Defends Jack Harlow Over Claims He Benefits from White Privilege, ‘He’s Signed to Black People’

Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert has come to the protection of white rapper Jack Harlow.
TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi outdoors of Catch in West Hollywood over the weekend because the rapper hopped onto the tour bus to talk to the followers. The bus’s tour director asks Lil Uzi if Harlow deserves all of the hate he will get as a result of he’s a profitable white rapper.
As Lil Uzi is taking photos together with his followers, he responds by saying, “No, he’s actually good. Yeah, he’s actually good. He doesn’t have white privilege. He’s signed to Black folks.”
Advanced has reported that Harlow is signed to the Technology Now label, based and owned by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Harlow is using excessive on his lately launched second studio album, Come Residence The Youngsters Miss You, launched earlier this month, with successful document, First Class. The primary week’s gross sales of 113,000 models positioned him in third place on the Billboard charts.
Just lately, the white rapper was embroiled in somewhat “tiff” with R&B royalty Brandy when he found whereas showing on New York’s Scorching 97 that she is actuality TV star Ray J’s sister.
A Twitter submit by Brandy Legion reveals the second when Harlow discovered about this widely-known piece of hip-hop data.
.@jackharlow finds out Brandy and Ray J are siblings throughout interview to HO7 97 pic.twitter.com/dIFcbLOaP1
— Brandy Legion (@BrandyLegion) May 11, 2022
The R&B singer caught wind of the interview.
I’ll murk this dude in rap at 43 on his personal beats after which sing is ass to sleep.
— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022
See, I can have somewhat enjoyable too hehe…all love
— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022
Brandy saved her phrase and dropped a rap rhyming over Harlow’s hit single, First Class.