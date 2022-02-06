Lil Uzi Vert Given 3 Years Probation In Assault Case Against SAINt JHN

Lil Uzi Vert has taken a plea deal in an effort to put some recent legal troubles behind him.

In July 2021, the “Money Longer” rapper showed up at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, where his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd was getting acquainted with fellow artist SAINt JHN.

At the time, the pair were sitting down for a business meeting, but Uzi seemingly didn’t believe the encounter was platonic, so he showed up to supervise. At the time, it was reported that Lil Uzi got out of his car and confronted Byrd and SAINt JHN with a gun, which eventually led to an altercation between all three of them. His ex-girlfriend filed a police report back in July claiming Uzi put a gun to her stomach and then hit her.

Following this unfortunate incident, Uzi ended up being hit with felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend charges. Now, according to reports from TMZ, the artist has plead no contest.

Uzi pleading no contest was all part of a plea deal he made with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Along with that agreement, he will now have to be on probation for three years. Plus, over the course of the next year, Uzi will have to treat mental health and substance abuse issues as part of a court order. He also has to undergo a full year of counseling for domestic violence. He will also be placed under a 10-year criminal protective order.

Lil Uzi Vert has yet to comment on the court’s decision.