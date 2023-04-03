Lil Uzi Vert performed at WrestleMania 39, but “wanted to get in the ring”

Lil Uzi Vert appeared at WrestleMania 39 on April 1, and performed hit track “Just Wanna Rock” to introduce duo Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, but they had their heart set on making their way into the ring.

“I can’t believe I’m here, I can’t believe I saw so many people that I always wanted to see my whole life,” Uzi said backstage at the event. “I wanted to get in the ring, I was ready to get in the ring.”

Uzi then teased that they will make a future appearance in the ring, noting, “But you’ll see me in April, Philadelphia 2024, so I don’t wanna give up all the surprises. But you’ll see me there.”

When asked who they would want to fight in WrestleMania 40, Uzi chose Dominik Mysterio as their desired opponent.

WrestleMania 39 was hosted in Inglewood by The Miz and California’s own Snoop Dogg, who delivered the People’s Elbow during the event. Bad Bunny provided the Spanish announcement table commentary.