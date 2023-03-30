Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” is now two-times Platinum

After performing “Just Wanna Rock” on The Tonight Show, Lil Uzi Vert‘s track has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The track was released in October of last year and has since been accompanied by an official visual, as well as a viral dance that has been replicated in various social media videos.

“Just Wanna Rock” peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and now sits at #19 in its 23rd week on the chart. It’s also #2 on Billboard‘s Hot Rap Songs and Rap Airplay lists.

Uzi’s track is expected to appear on upcoming album The Pink Tape, which the star is still working on.

“I’m putting the final touches on Pink Tape and I promise — I made a lot of promises in my life, but this time I promise,” Uzi told fans at Rolling Loud California.