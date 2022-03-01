Lil Wayne & More Attend Floyd Mayweather’s South Beach Birthday Bash

Money team magnificence

Legendary boxer/zillionaire Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 45th birthday at the Black-owned Gabriel South Beach on Ocean Drive with a star-studded bash that attracted seas of stars including Lil Wayne, recent Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, Justin Laboy, Daymond John, Chanel Iman, VH1 Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie, celebrity publicist Phreshy, Quavo, and many more.

Mayweather had a great time snapping pics with guests, doing interviews, and sharing laughs with Antonio Brown who couldn’t have been happier to be there.

You may recall the two linking up with Madonna, Kanye (and his now ex Julia Fox), and others a few weeks ago for a night of laughs, prolific pics, and expensive cloth talk.

A lover of R&B, the themed “Mayweather City” experience boasted special performances by Donnell Jones and Horace Brown known for his classic jam ‘Things we do for love.’

The lavish celebration came on the heels of the new investment partnership between Mayweather and CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI)–a global investment management firm with a focus on commercial real estate and private equity.

A new-fashioned oceanfront hideaway, the Gabriel South Beach–one of CGI’s most recent acquisitions–features an eclectic range of 132 art deco-inspired modern bedrooms, including floor to ceiling ocean view suites and a new building with deep residential comforts and a pools to do your thing, according to its site.

In true Mayweather fashion, there were multiple birthday events including an Intimate dinner at the trendy chic Playa Miami in South Beach where he was showered with love by guests including Lil Kim, Antonio Brown, and other close friends and family.

Naturally, he closed out his birthday festivities by hosting Club Liv this past Sunday.

“Mayweather City” was hosted by Raoul Thomas (Founder of CGI Merchant Group) and produced by The Money Team & Wright Productions. Peep more photos from the super exclusive event below: