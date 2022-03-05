Lil Wayne’s Protégé Euro Ethers Chad Johnson During Rap Battle

Lil Wayne is the latest guest on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and we have an exclusive clip of his protégé Euro showing Chad Johnson his bars are better off kept on paper.

The I AM ATHLETE podcast is one of the must listens in the podcast space as they tackle any and everything from sports and mental health to racism and finances.

Recently, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder departed the podcast due to differences and created their own situation with Ryan Clark. Chad Ochocinco and Brandon Marshall haven’t let that stop the show, though, and have kept their foot right on the gas following their departure. The latest guest on the podcast is none other than the greatest rapper alive Lil Tunechi, aka Lil Wayne.

In the clip released teasing the podcast, Chad tries his hand at challenging everyone to freestyle before Lil Wayne’s artist Euro shows him its levels to freestyling.

Lil Wayne doesn’t do too many podcasts, so this is sure to be a treat. The full episode is heading your way this Monday on the I AM ATHLETE Youtube channel. If you haven’t watched the podcast before, click below to enjoy the latest episode with J.R Smith.