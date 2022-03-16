Lille OSC vs. Chelsea prediction: Champions League live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

Chelsea carry a two-goal result in Northern France to face Lille OSC on Wednesday of their UEFA Champions League spherical of 16 second leg with the Premier League membership’s future up within the air because of their ongoing sale course of. The titleholders are robust favorites to achieve the quarterfinals however the Blues’ monetary scenario has raised questions over whether or not they may really have the ability to compete within the quarterfinals ought to they get there.

Right here is how one can watch the match and what to know:

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League At present, three p.m. ET, Paramount+

Juventus vs. Villarreal, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

Lille vs. Chelsea, four p.m. ET, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Publish-Match Present, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Viewing info

Date: Wednesday, March 16 | Time: four p.m. ET

Location: Stade Pierre Mauroy — Lille, France

TV and dwell stream: Paramount+

Odds: Lille +320; Draw +250; Chelsea -118 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Recreation | Lille vs. Chelsea

Staff information

Lille: Renato Sanches will miss out injured however Benjamin Andre ought to return from sickness.

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell is out however Cesar Azpilicueta ought to return whereas Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are anticipated to overlook out.

Storylines

Lille: Two wins and a draw since their first-leg loss in London has pushed Jocelyn Gourvennec’s males as much as the cusp of the European locations in Ligue 1 and they need to have the ability to push that type ahead in the event that they drop out of Europe right here, as anticipated. Advancing can be large, however Sanches’ premature harm is already testing squad depth and Les Dogues will want minimal distractions to make sure that they continue to be on the continental stage subsequent season.

Chelsea: Other than their EFL Cup ultimate loss on penalties to Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel’s males have been retaining it collectively because the information of their impending sale broke with three consecutive Premier League wins to sit down third within the desk. There may be, nevertheless, a messy situation with Middlesbrough creating forward of this weekend’s FA Cup conflict.

Prediction

Search for LOSC to offer it an excellent go however the defending champions to come back out on high. Had the Blues appeared a bit wobbly, an upset may need been on the playing cards. As an alternative, Tuchel and his gamers ought to march on. Choose: Lille 1, Chelsea 2.