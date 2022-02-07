Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Football Match Report – February 7, 2022

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 5-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 14 matches.
It was a clinical performance from the visitors, aided by some poor defending from their hosts, as Portuguese midfielder Danilo Perrira scored a brace and Presnel Kimpembe also got his name on the scoresheet. Sven Botman had scored for midtable Lille in the first half.
It was a positive response from PSG following their Coupe de France exit on Monday at the hands of Nice, and they now have a 13-point lead over Marseille in the title race after 23 matches.