Limo company manager sentenced to at least 5 years in prison for New York crash that killed 20 people

A limousine company manager has been sentenced to at least five years in prison for his role in a crash that resulted in the death of 20 people in rural New York. Nauman Hussain, 33, was found guilty of manslaughter after it was proven that he had intentionally failed to properly maintain an SUV-style stretch limo which failed to brake on a downhill stretch of road in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. The limo was carrying a group of friends out for a birthday celebration on October 6, 2018, when it hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed. The limo’s driver, all 17 passengers, and two bystanders were killed in the crash, making it one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in the past two decades. Hussain was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 5 to 15 years in prison and will only be released after he serves the minimum time. Some family members of the victims spoke in court before the sentence was announced. Hussain’s lawyer plans to file an appeal.



