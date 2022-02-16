Lincoln Haze Flores reported missing in south Fort Worth

Lincoln Haze Flores was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane, in south Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who has autism and is non-verbal, officials said.

Lincoln Haze Flores was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane, in south Fort Worth near Southwest Loop 820 and James Avenue.

Police said the boy was last seen wearing a t-shirt and boxer briefs and that he may be lost. Police described Flores as three feet, two inches tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.