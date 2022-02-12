Lindvik’s gold medal flight in large hill competition resists gravity

Norway took the top of the podium in the men’s large hill individual competition for the first time since 1964. Marius Lindvik soared to a jump of 140 meters without dropping early and found his first Olympic medal after missing the mark in the men’s normal hill and mixed team events. He won gold with a total score of 296.1 points.

Lindvik stayed confident and kept his composure through qualifiers and the 1st round of the large hill competition. He ended the 1st round in second place behind Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi, but found glory later in the final with a jump distance Kobayashi could not match. He took silver with 292.8 total points.

At just 23 years old, Lindvik generated air flow through his flight with impeccable form and strength off the ramp. He quickly launched himself to the top of the final rankings when he gained extra style points for keeping his shoulders low and his head still in the air.

Germany’s Karl Geiger finally found his first Olympic medal at the 2022 Games despite his 6th place finish in the 1st round. As one of the favorites coming into the 2022 Olympic ski jumping program, he couldn’t find his way to a medal until his run in the individual large hill competition. Geiger won bronze with 281.3 combined points from the 1st and final round.

Slovenian ski jumpers made a big impression with huge jumps off the ramp during the women’s normal hill and mixed team final. They couldn’t meet their high expectations in the large hill competition and will have another chance to win Olympic hardware in the men’s team final on Feb. 14 at 5:00 a.m. ET. This will be the last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Games.