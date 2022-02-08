Lineup released forTroy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta music fest







HENRYETTA, Oklahoma — The lineup for former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman’s recently-created musical festival was announced Tuesday morning.

Josh Abbott Band and Wade Bowen will join Blake Shelton as some of the top country music superstars headlining the first Highway to Henryetta music festival happening this upcoming June.

The proceeds will help benefit local schools and the town of Henryetta, Okla., where Aikman grew up. Aikman made the surprise announcement at his alma mater last October and sat down with WFAA in November to discuss this new endeavor.

“Henryetta, and that experience on the farm really taught me that what hard work meant,” Aikman said. “Now, I look back on it and I think, ‘man, if I had not come to Henryetta,’ I’m not sure to be sitting with you here today.”

The full lineup of country artists announced Tuesday include:

The concert is happening on June 11 at Nichols Park on Henryetta. Tickets go on sale Friday, while Henryetta residents will be able to get tickets for pre-sale on Thursday.

Henryetta is a small town 50 miles south of Tulsa, established in the early 1900s. Aikman’s family moved there when he was 12. He went on to play both football and baseball at Henryetta High School.

The Highway to Henryetta music festival is the main source of funding for the Henryetta Live Foundation along with personal contributions and support from donors.

The goal of Aikman’s festival and the proceeds is to provide educational materials and resources to Henryetta’s school district with an emphasis on STEM initiatives. The proceeds will also supply equipment and funding for athletic and after-school programming.





