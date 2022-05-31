Lionel Messi says Real Madrid were not the best team in this season’s Champions League

Lionel Messi barely speaks in public, however when he does his phrases are by no means trivial. The Argentinian striker spoke forward of Wednesday’s CONMEBOl-UEFA Cup of Champions match the place Argentina face Italy within the first ever assembly between the Copa America and Euro winners. He opened up about his emotions about who has to win the Ballon d’Or this 12 months, Actual Madrid’s win in opposition to Liverpool and far more.
“The very best crew does not at all times win,” Messi informed TyC Sports activities of the UCL ultimate, which Actual received 1-0. “Actual Madrid, with out taking something away from them, a lot much less as a result of they’re the champions of the Champions League and are at all times there, they weren’t the very best crew on this Champions League and but they beat all of them.”
Messi’s crew, PSG, misplaced within the spherical of 16 to Actual Madrid, and that was a tough second for the dressing room, falling approach wanting their expectations.
“The Actual Madrid factor killed us,” he stated.
“I do know what Actual Madrid are, I’ve lived it for a few years, all my life, up shut. And I knew that might occur, as a result of out of nowhere they rating a aim and it robotically modifications the match.
“If an odd [event] occurs or a aim occurs, it modifications once more and I already knew that it may occur, and it occurred to us and to all the groups that they performed, It’s not the primary time that it occurs.
“I wished to win it once more and it irritated me not having the ability to. It additionally makes me see that the very best crew doesn’t at all times win the Champions League, that the Champions League is about conditions. There are particular moments, psychological moments that seize a crew, the place the slightest mistake leaves you out and the one who’s most ready for these conditions finally ends up successful it or reaching the ultimate.”
Messi additionally spoke in regards to the Ballon d’Or and stated that there aren’t any doubts this 12 months as to who will win.
“I feel there aren’t any doubts, it’s totally clear that [Karim] Benzema had a spectacular 12 months and ended up successful the Champions League, being basic from the final 16 on, in each recreation,” Messi stated. “I feel there isn’t a doubt this 12 months with the Ballon d’Or.”
Benzema scored back-to-back hat methods in opposition to PSG and Chelsea within the knockout levels, and he additionally scored 3 times in opposition to Manchester Metropolis within the semifinals.
Messi did open up about his emotional homage in December 2020 after the passing of legendary participant Diego Armando Maradona. He celebrated a aim sporting the No. 10 jersey that Maradona wore when he performed for Newell’s Previous Boys, the crew of Rosario, Argentina that Messi helps. He was trying to discover a approach to honor his former coach earlier than discovering the jersey, and he assumed it will be with a nationwide crew shirt. However in an odd state of affairs, he went to his trophy room and noticed the Maradona Newell’s jersey sitting on a chair, completely ready for him.
“It was the night time earlier than and I used to be with [my wife] Antonela, mendacity down and I used to be telling her, ‘I’ve to do one thing for Diego,'” Messi stated. “I’ve a museum [in a room] with trophies, shirts … And I’ll see what’s there. I went to search for a nationwide crew shirt or one thing. I went upstairs and there is a little door that is at all times closed, the place we put issues. And it was open and there was a chair, and on high was the quantity 10 Newell’s shirt. I went in and noticed it. That door is at all times closed and I do not know what it was actually doing there. I did not even bear in mind I had it. And I noticed it like that and I stated, ‘That is it’. It was unbelievable. It was about 11 at night time. It appears unimaginable.”
