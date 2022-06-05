Lionel Messi scores personal best five goals for Argentina in friendly blowout win over Estonia

For simply the second time in his profession and the primary time with the Argentina nationwide crew, Lionel Messi has scored 5 objectives in a single recreation. The famous person put collectively a efficiency for the ages because the South Individuals destroyed Estonia in a pleasant on Sunday, 5-0. Simply days after beating Italy within the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley, Argentina traveled to Spain for this pleasant that figured to be one sided, however no one noticed this coming.

Argentina completed with 24 photographs and 10 of which had been on body, with Messi scoring twice within the first half and thrice within the second half.

His first purpose got here eight minutes in through a penalty kick, after which he actually received going with tidy end after tidy end, a lot to the approval of the Argentina-heavy crowd.

It marked the second time Messi has executed this in his profession. The primary got here for Barcelona again on March 7, 2012, scoring 5 objectives towards Bayer Leverkusen within the UEFA Champions League. Barca received that recreation 7-1.

Six occasions in his profession he is managed to attain 4 objectives in a recreation, however probably the most he had scored for Argentina was a hat trick, doing so six occasions.