Lionel Richie saluted by Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan at Gershwin Prize ceremony

It will air on PBS on Might 17, however USA Today has a preview of what you possibly can anticipate from Lionel Richie‘s tribute live performance celebrating his Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Widespread Music, which occurred Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The tribute live performance opened with Gloria Estefan performing Lionel’s tune “Dancing on the Ceiling,” which introduced Lionel to his ft. Nation celebrity Chris Stapleton sang “Say You, Say Me,” and Lionel’s fellow American Idol decide Luke Bryan sang “Girl,” the hit Lionel wrote for Kenny Rogers.

Luke informed Lionel, “You fill my life with a lot happiness,” and famous to the gang, “He’s probably the most inventive interpreter of a love tune. You didn’t put him in a class; he was simply the world’s music.”

Different highlights included Boyz II Males performing The Commodores’ hit “Simple,” Andra Day singing “Good day,” Yolanda Adams doing The Commodores’ “Jesus Is Love,” Miguel performing “You Are,” and Lionel himself closing the present with “All Night time Lengthy.”

“Love is the one reply to every little thing we’re doing,” Lionel informed the gang.

The Gershwin Prize acknowledges an artist’s lifetime achievement in music. Previous recipients embrace Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Stevie Surprise, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Paul McCartney and Gloria and her husband, Emilio Estefan.

