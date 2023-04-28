Lions’ Dan Campbell tries his hand at a dad joke after team drafts Jack Campbell

Last yr, the Detroit Lions did not make it to the playoffs, however they ended the season definitely with a renewed hope for 2023. The team is taking a look to proceed development on that momentum, they usually began the draft with two first-round alternatives. However, they selected to industry their No. 6 total pick out and a third-round pick out to the Arizona Cardinals in change for Arizona’s No. 12 variety, a second-rounder, and a fifth-rounder. The Lions received the No. 6 choose from the Rams because of the Matthew Stafford industry.

In the draft, the Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with the No.18 pick out. Before the alternatives had been introduced, the draftees won a telephone name from the overall supervisor, head trainer, and team proprietor in a normal custom.

Since taking at the function of Lions head trainer, Dan Campbell has turn into one of the vital quotable coaches within the NFL. When he spoke with Jack Campbell, he highlighted their shared surname, jokingly announcing, “Hey, man, I love your last name.”

The Lions stunned many after buying and selling away their No. 6 pick out and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama at No. 12, proper after the Atlanta Falcons took Bijan Robinson, a working again, with the No. 8 pick out. Gibbs himself used to be surprised, announcing, “I did not know I might get picked as top as I did as a result of working backs do not get picked as top on this new age and new technology of the NFL draft. But it used to be lovely surprising to me. But I’m thankful for town of Detroit.”

The moment and 0.33 rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft started at 7 p.m. EST in Kansas City.