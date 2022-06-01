Lions land popular waiver-wire claim John Cominsky after release from Falcons, per report

Whereas most of free company is over and accomplished with, all 32 NFL groups are nonetheless seeking to make additions to their rosters. The Detroit Lions just lately received an extremely in style participant on waivers, as normal supervisor Brad Holmes used his high waiver-wire precedence to say former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky. According to ESPN, a complete of seven different groups tried to say him: the Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals.

Cominsky was initially a fourth-round decide of the Falcons in 2019 out of the College of Charleston, a Division II college in West Virginia. He was a small-school prospect that garnered a large amount of consideration heading into the draft, and it was thought he might sneak into the third spherical, per NFL Media. The defensive finish performed in 27 video games over three years with Atlanta, recording 41 mixed tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have put a precedence on buying defensemen they like. In final 12 months’s draft, Detroit spent three of seven picks on entrance seven gamers. This 12 months, the Lions used 4 of their eight picks to draft both defensive linemen or linebackers in a category that was headlined by No. 2 general decide Aidan Hutchinson. It could possibly be powerful for Cominsky to carve out a job for himself, however the Lions clearly see one thing in him — as did seven different groups.