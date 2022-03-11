Lions to release Trey Flowers: Veteran Pro Bowler expected to be one of top DEs in free agency

The Detroit Lions have knowledgeable defensive finish Trey Flowers of their plans to launch him on the primary day of the brand new league 12 months, CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson has confirmed. Flowers stated his goodbyes to Detroit on Twitter tweeting: “Actually grateful for the love and the teachings!!”

Flowers is three years right into a five-year, $90 million deal he signed in March of 2019. Detroit will clear $10.four million of cap by releasing Flowers, however they are going to be left with $12.eight million in useless cash.

A Patriot throughout his first 4 NFL seasons, Flowers matched his profession excessive of seven sacks throughout his first 12 months in Detroit. Accidents plagued Flowers over the previous two years, as he performed in simply 14 of a potential 33 video games. In seven video games final season, Flowers recorded 1.5 sacks earlier than he was positioned on injured reserve.

For his profession, the 28-year-old veteran has recorded 31.5 sacks, 261 tackles, 10 compelled fumbles and 4 recoveries. In 9 postseason video games with the Patriots, Flowers tallied 5.5 sacks, 39 tackles and 22 quarterback hits. He had 2.5 sacks of Matt Ryan throughout New England’s historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

Flowers ought to entice consideration on the open market, as he’ll arguably be the top-ranked defensive linemen accessible when the brand new league 12 months begins March 16. Among the many different defensive ends who’re anticipated to check free company embody Dante Fowler Jr., Calais Campbell, Jason Pierre-Paul, Akiem Hicks, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Jadeveon Clowney.