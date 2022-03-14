LIQUID SOUL Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Promotes Managing Partner Hamilton Brown to President

LIQUID SOUL, a culturally pushed, full-service advertising company, has reached a milestone in enterprise and success!
Celebrating its 20th 12 months anniversary as a frontrunner in leisure and sports activities advertising, LIQUID SOUL is bursting on the seams in progress and has made important shifts in increasing the company’s providers and management staff.
“After 20 years of enterprise success and business impression, our firm continues to be a frontrunner in leisure and sports activities media advertising. We’ve had an thrilling journey, to date, however we all know that with nice success comes nice progress and we’re pleased to report that LIQUID SOUL is experiencing a busy season of serious enlargement and elevation. During the last three years, we’ve expanded into healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, enterprise expertise, retail, shopper merchandise, authorities and politics, and we’re very enthusiastic about what extra lies forward,” stated Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO & founding father of LIQUID SOUL.
As LIQUID SOUL continues to develop, sturdy and wonderful management is critical. Hamilton Brown, who joined the company in 2017 because the company’s Los Angeles workplace managing companion and head of name technique, has been promoted to president of LIQUID SOUL.
All through his profession, Brown’s affect and experience in branding and product innovation have been acknowledged with award-winning, and memorable promoting campaigns, together with the Previous Spice “The Man, Your Man Can Odor Like” marketing campaign with former NFL’er Isaiah Mustafa.
Since then, Brown has been lauded as a “40 below 40 Model Innovator” (2015) and an iMedia Prime 25 Advertising Innovator (2015), and has efficiently built-in celebrities and cultural figures together with Wanda Sykes, Rob Dyrdek, Eva Marcille-Sterling, Ludacris, athletes Carmelo Anthony, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Tony Stewart and plenty of others into revolutionary campaigns. He has, efficiently, constructed a fame as a game-changer who transforms companies and types, and his observe report, after becoming a member of LIQUID SOUL, continues to show his intention to do rather more of the identical.
“I’m very excited and need to thank our CEO, Tirrell D. Whittley, and our management for entrusting me with this appointment. It permits me to leverage my expertise from brand-building and portfolio enterprise administration to serve our group and our purchasers. Each single day, I get to do what I really like as an expert, and that’s integrating tradition, goal audiences and our purchasers’ companies collectively. My expertise, inextricably, aligns with LIQUID SOUL’s mission to assist manufacturers organically join with the target market they serve and proceed to convey a “cool issue” that makes long-lasting business-building outcomes” stated Hamilton Brown, president of LIQUID SOUL.