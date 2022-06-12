Florida

List of good news in Ocala, Florida includes student achievements

June 11, 2022
Esther Dean


Area college students excel in increased training

University graduates

Andrew Paraiso, Ocala, Bachelor of Arts diploma, College of the Holy Cross

Carter Gibb, Ocala, graduated Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts diploma in English, College of Charleston

Shanti Alexander, Ocala, an undergraduate diploma, Troy University

Queciana Y. Walton, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma in advertising and marketing, Jacksonville State University

Anna Ross, Ocala, graduated Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts diploma, political science, minor in environmental science, American University

Dean’s List

Spencer Kyle Truman, Ocala, finding out felony justice, Iowa State University

Honor Roll

Carrie Combs, Ocala, finding out for a Bachelor of Science diploma in medical imaging, Mercy College of Ohio

Source link

