List of good news in Ocala, Florida includes student achievements

Area college students excel in increased training

University graduates

Andrew Paraiso, Ocala, Bachelor of Arts diploma, College of the Holy Cross

Carter Gibb, Ocala, graduated Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts diploma in English, College of Charleston

Shanti Alexander, Ocala, an undergraduate diploma, Troy University

Queciana Y. Walton, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma in advertising and marketing, Jacksonville State University

Anna Ross, Ocala, graduated Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts diploma, political science, minor in environmental science, American University

True dedication:At Ocala’s Zone Health and Fitness, the athletes made Memorial Day rely

Downtown Ocala restaurant news:Mark’s Prime Steakhouse has new proprietor; upgrades deliberate

‘I particularly was not in the loop’:Don Browning spars with different Marion college board members

Dean’s List

Spencer Kyle Truman, Ocala, finding out felony justice, Iowa State University

Honor Roll

Carrie Combs, Ocala, finding out for a Bachelor of Science diploma in medical imaging, Mercy College of Ohio

Hospice of Marion County makes last needs come true

Hospice of Marion County just lately helped two sufferers fulfill desires. These summaries come from a hospice news launch:

• Dominik, a affected person on the E. W. and Lucille Cates House, has a uncommon genetic dysfunction that usually claims its victims by age 10. He has wished to be in the Army since he was sufficiently old to acknowledge what it does.

Medical Social Worker Desiree Kelley and HMC Director of Volunteers and Veteran Support Beverly Lafferty organized a celebration the place troopers offered Dominik with a cap, shirt, patches, canine tags, toys and a number of pins.

Hospice additionally organized for a veteran recognition ceremony carried out by Tom Howard, an HMC volunteer.

• Susan and her accomplice, Bryce, had been collectively for 14 years and had mentioned getting married earlier than she died. Hospice Medical Social Workers Desiree Kelley and Hannah Stuckey deliberate a marriage on the E. W. and Lucille Cates House.

Chef Jose Cortez picked a cake; the Jasmine Thrift Store workforce and nurses helped choose an outfit; and Chaplain Herb Agee carried out the bedside ceremony.

“The wedding may not have been official with the State of Florida, but it was more than enough for our patient and her partner and that’s all that matters,” Kelley mentioned.

Pace Center for Girls receives $10,000 grant from State Farm Insurance agent Angie Lewis

Pace Center for Girls, Marion, representatives obtained a $10,000 grant from State Farm Insurance agent Angie Lewis just lately as half of State Farm Outstanding Community Engagement Program, based on a press launch from the insurance coverage firm.

“I know firsthand that the work Pace does creates brighter futures,” Lewis mentioned in the discharge. She nominated and chosen Pace Marion to obtain the grant. “I’m honored to present Pace Marion with funding that will benefit and empower our community’s next generation of young women.”

With greater than 1,000 ladies served in Marion County since 2001, Pace is a transformational program that empowers ladies to succeed in their highest potential and reveals them that a life of love, success, and happiness is feasible for them, the discharge mentioned.

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates $1,000 to the Community Garden

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Jan Salter and Danna Moore just lately offered a $1,000 verify to Jon Brainard, the Community Garden supervisor, based on a press launch from Joann McCullough, publicity/donations for the Thrift Shop.

The 27 raised beds of the Community Garden are situated on the grounds of the Boys & Girls Club and are farmed by each membership members and by members of the neighborhood, who can lease a plot for the yr for $25.

The cash donated by the Thrift Shop will probably be used to replace the plumbing system and to buy rain barrels, the discharge mentioned.

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates $1,000 to Williston Animal Group

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Tony Tatarka and Georgi Gunnell just lately donated $1,000 to Williston Animal Group President Carol Tchebanoff, based on a news launch from Joann McCullough, publicity/donations for the Thrift Shop.

The cash will probably be used to assist pay veterinary payments incurred by the 501(c)(3) group because it prepares the canines rescued from space kill shelters for everlasting adoption, the discharge mentioned.

WAG is a canine-only shelter operated by loyal animal loving volunteers, the discharge mentioned. The group usually has 10-12 canines in residence that had been rescued from usually horrific conditions and are in want of each TLC and vet consideration, the discharge mentioned.

Ocala Licensed Practical Nurse earns statewide award

Ocala licensed sensible nurse Roxanne Acosta was just lately honored because the 2022 LPN of the Year on the Florida Health Care Association’s 2022 Excellence in Long Term Care Nursing Awards, based on an affiliation press launch.

Acosta, who has 14 years of service in long run care and 40 years of expertise as a nurse, has served in numerous capacities and is at present the standard assurance director at Palm Health Management in Ocala, recognized domestically as Palm Garden.

“[Roxy] gives 110% of herself to everyone every day,” Waylene Close, director of medical providers at Palm Health Management, mentioned in the discharge. Close nominated Acosta for this award. “She will never disappoint you and will always try to help. She has been there, done that, and is not afraid to tell you how something should be done in a

way that is uniquely Roxy’s.”

Local teen will compete in National American Miss Florida Junior Teen pageant

Serena Coulton has been chosen as a Florida State Finalist for the Junior Teen National American Miss Pageant, based on an e mail from her mom, Cristina Ballenger.

She will probably be competing in Orlando on July 15 in the Community Service Project, Public Speaking throughout Personal Introduction, Poise and Presentation in Formal Wear, and Personality During an Interview classes.

Send objects to [email protected]