LIST: Who were the Highland Park parade shooting victims?

Two individuals have been recognized to date: A caring grandfather and a girl remembered for her heat and kindness.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say seven individuals were killed and a minimum of 30 were injured when a gunman opened hearth on crowds of Fourth of July paradegoers in a Chicago suburb.

Officials have not launched the names of the victims as of Tuesday morning, however family members started to come back ahead.

The injured individuals ranged from 8 to 85 years outdated, hospitals mentioned — most with gunshot wounds. Police mentioned as of Tuesday, no youngsters had died from the shooting.

Nicolas Toledo

Nicolas Toledo, a loving grandfather in his 70s, was killed in the shooting, members of the family confirmed to a number of news retailers.

Family members told The New York Times that Toledo hadn’t wished to go to the parade, however went in any case as a result of his household did not wish to go away him alone. He was sitting in a wheelchair between his son and a nephew earlier than the photographs rang out.

“He was so happy,” Toledo’s granddaughter Xochil told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

She mentioned when the photographs rang out, three bullets hit Toledo: “He was the one who saved all of our lives. It would have gone to me, my boyfriend or my cousins.” Her father was shot in the arm making an attempt to guard Toledo, and her boyfriend was shot in the again.

A GoFundMe campaign described Toledo as a “father of 8 and grandfather to many.” Family members instructed the New York Times that he held twin citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico, touring between the international locations all his life. The household urged him to come back to Highland Park months in the past so they might spend extra time with him.

The GoFundMe marketing campaign had acquired greater than seven occasions its unique $5,000 purpose by Tuesday morning.

Jacki Sundheim

A close-by synagogue mentioned Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong member, was shot and killed at the parade.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator– all of this with tireless dedication,” North Shore Congregation Israel said in a statement.

The synagogue mentioned Sundheim was a congregant all her life and a beloved employees member for many years.